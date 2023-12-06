No. 21 Washington State women end South Dakota State’s 16-game home win streak

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Astera Tuhina scored 18 points, Bella Murekatete added 15 and No. 21 Washington State beat South Dakota State 69-64 to end the Jackrabbits’ 16-game home win streak. Washington State led 48-38 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Cougars didn’t make another field goal until the 4:44 mark of the fourth. South Dakota State scored nine unanswered points to get within 52-51, but Tuhina and Tara Wallack scored on back-to-back possessions to give the Cougars a five-point lead. Eleonora Villa extended Washington State’s lead to 60-53 after making a 3-pointer with 2:44 left. Tuhina added a jumper from the right wing with 40 seconds remaining to make it 64-58. Paige Meyer scored 12 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter for South Dakota State.

