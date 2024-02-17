No. 21 Virginia overcomes free-throw woes to beat Wake Forest 49-47

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman scored 20 points and No. 21 Virginia overcame poor free-throw shooting to beat Wake Forest 49-47. The Cavaliers also got 12 points from Isaac McKneely. He scored their only made free throw on their 11th and final attempt. Ryan Dunn added six points, nine rebounds and seven of Virginia’s 13 blocks. Hunter Sallis led the Demon Deacons with 12 points and Efton Reid III scored 10. Wake Forest was denied a season sweep of the Cavaliers.

