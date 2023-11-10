No. 21 USC routs Cal State Bakersfield 85-59 behind Isaiah Collier’s 19 points in home opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Collier scored 19 points, Oziyah Sellers added a career-high 16 points and No. 21 Southern California routed Cal State Bakersfield 85-59. Coming off a 13-point win over Kansas State in Las Vegas earlier in the week, the Trojans had no trouble with the Roadrunners of the Big West. USC had five players score in double figures. Bakersfield was led by Kaleb Higgins with 19 points. Bronny James watched from the USC bench, having yet to be cleared to play after suffering cardiac arrest in July.

