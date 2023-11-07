No. 21 USC opens season with 82-69 win over Kansas State as Bronny James watches from the bench

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boogie Ellis had 24 points and eight rebounds as No. 21 Southern California defeated Kansas State 82-69 in the season opener for both teams. The Trojans led by 19 with 6:33 left, but that margin was trimmed to eight with 1:41 remaining before USC held on. Touted freshman Isaiah Collier made his USC debut with 18 points, including 15 in the first half. He added six assists and received a standing ovation when he went to the bench after fouling out with 4:50 to play. Kobe Johnson finished with 16 points for the Trojans, and Joshua Morgan had 11. Tyler Perry led Kansas State with 22 points, and Cam Carter scored 15.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.