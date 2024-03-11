No. 21 UNLV women rout Fresno State 83-35 for coach Lindy La Rocque’s 100th victory

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amarachi Kimpson and Alyssa Brown each scored 16 points, and No. 21 UNLV routed ninth-seeded Fresno State on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament for coach Lindy La Rocque’s 100th victory. Top-seeded UNLV (28-2) won its 13th straight game to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday against the winner of Nevada-Colorado State. The Lady Rebels are looking to win the conference tournament for a third straight season. Kimpson and Brown each made a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second quarter to put the lead in double figures for good at 25-13. The Lady Rebels closed the quarter on a 12-0 run to go ahead 44-20 at the break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.