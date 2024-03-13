No. 21 UNLV women reach MWC championship sinking Colorado State 62-52

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reserve Amarachi Simpson scored 18 points, Kiara Jackson scored 12 points and No. 21-ranked UNLV advanced to the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship game by beating Colorado State 62-52. Marta Leimane scored 15 points for Colorado State. UNLV outscored Colorado State 14-7 in the last three-and-a-half minutes to preserve the win after Sydney Mech’s layup with 3:48 left got the Rams within 48-45. Following two foul shots by UNLV’s Brown, Kimpson made a layup and converted a three-point play to set the Rebels up for a championship appearance.

