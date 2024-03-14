No. 21 UNLV women beat San Diego State for third consecutive Mountain West championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desi-Rae Young had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead No. 21 UNLV to its third consecutive Mountain West Championship, defeating San Diego State 66-49. Top-seeded UNLV becomes the first Mountain West team to win both the regular season and tournament championships three years in a row. A 12-0 run highlighted by a couple of strong post moves from Young and finished off by a deep 3-pointer from Ashley Scoggin gave the Lady Rebels a 34-24 lead halfway through the third quarter. The Aztecs got a pair of 3-pointers from Jada Lewis and closed the gap to 42-37 heading to the fourth. In the fourth quarter, Young made 4 of 5 shots and Scoggin, Alyssa Brown and Amarachi Kimpson all made 3-pointers in building UNLV’s 17-point lead.

