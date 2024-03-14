No. 21 UNLV women beat San Diego State for third consecutive Mountain West championship

By The Associated Press
San Diego State guard Mia Davis (10) loses control of the ball after colliding with UNLV guard Ashley Scoggin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mountain West women's tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desi-Rae Young had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead No. 21 UNLV to its third consecutive Mountain West Championship, defeating San Diego State 66-49. Top-seeded UNLV becomes the first Mountain West team to win both the regular season and tournament championships three years in a row. A 12-0 run highlighted by a couple of strong post moves from Young and finished off by a deep 3-pointer from Ashley Scoggin gave the Lady Rebels a 34-24 lead halfway through the third quarter. The Aztecs got a pair of 3-pointers from Jada Lewis and closed the gap to 42-37 heading to the fourth. In the fourth quarter, Young made 4 of 5 shots and Scoggin, Alyssa Brown and Amarachi Kimpson all made 3-pointers in building UNLV’s 17-point lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.