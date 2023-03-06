No. 21 UNLV women beat Nevada 84-47, up win streak to 20

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justice Ethridge and Essence Booker scored 16 points apiece and No. 21 UNLV rolled to its 20th straight victory by beating Nevada 84-47 in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The top-seeded Lady Rebels (29-2), who posted an 18-0 record in conference play, advance to Tuesday’s semifinals. Ethridge made 6 of 10 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for UNLV. She added five rebounds and three assists. Booker sank 6 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Alyssa Brown pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds. Kiara Jackson, voted the MWC’s top substitute, came off the bench to contribute nine points, five assists and four rebounds. Megan Ormiston scored 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting to pace the Wolf Pack (10-21).

