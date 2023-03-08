No. 21 UNLV women advance to MWC title, beats SDSU 71-68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Essence Booker scored 22 points, Desi-Rae Young added 20 and No. 21 UNLV held off San Diego State for a 71-68 victory in a Mountain West Conference semifinal. UNLV (30-2) has won 21 straight and will play in its second consecutive title game, facing the Colorado State-Wyoming winner. The Rebels had an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter before the Aztecs pulled to 60-59 with 1:15 remaining, and they led 69-62 with 22 seconds left. Sophia Ramos and Abby Prohaska hit 3-pointers to get the Aztecs within one before Booker’s two free throws capped the scoring.

