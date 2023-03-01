No. 21 UCLA women top ASU in OT in Pac 12 opener 81-70

By The Associated Press
UCLA's forward Emily Bessoir (11) shoots against Arizona State's center Kayla Mokwuah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emily Bessoir scored 17 points, including two critical 3-pointers in overtime, as fifth-seeded UCLA, which had a 19-point lead midway through the third quarter, turned back 12th-seeded Arizona State 81-70 in a Pac-12 Tournament first-round game. The Bruins face fourth-seeded Arizona, ranked No. 21, in a quarterfinal. Tyi Skinner scored 26 points for the Sun Devils. UCLA made all five of its shots in the extra session with Bessoir’s two triples, and was 7 of 8 from the foul line. Bessoir’s first 3 made it 69-66n. The Sun Devils were 1 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line in the extra session.

