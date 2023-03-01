No. 21 UCLA women top ASU in OT in Pac 12 opener 81-70

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emily Bessoir scored 17 points, including two critical 3-pointers in overtime, as fifth-seeded UCLA, which had a 19-point lead midway through the third quarter, turned back 12th-seeded Arizona State 81-70 in a Pac-12 Tournament first-round game. The Bruins face fourth-seeded Arizona, ranked No. 21, in a quarterfinal. Tyi Skinner scored 26 points for the Sun Devils. UCLA made all five of its shots in the extra session with Bessoir’s two triples, and was 7 of 8 from the foul line. Bessoir’s first 3 made it 69-66n. The Sun Devils were 1 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line in the extra session.

