No. 21 SMU looks to keep perfect ACC record intact when the Mustangs visit Stanford

No. 21 SMU travels to Stanford for the first conference meeting between two of the ACC’s newest teams. The Mustangs are off to a strong start and are trying to maintain their perfect conference record. The Cardinal have lost three straight games by a combined total of 92 points and seek their first home win in the ACC.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.