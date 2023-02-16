No. 21 San Diego State gets by Fresno State 45-43

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 10 points and No. 21 San Diego State slipped past Fresno State 45-43. San Diego State has won four in a row and eight of nine overall, extending its winning streak against the Bulldogs to eight games. Nathan Mensah had eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks for SDSU, and Keshad Johnson added seven points and eight boards. Fresno State shot 6 of 28 from the field — just 21.4% — and scored only 18 points in the second half. Isaiah Hill led Fresno State with 16 points and Eduardo Andre had 10 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

