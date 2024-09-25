No. 21 Oklahoma turns to new starting QB, attempts to rebound against mistake-prone Auburn

Oklahoma is turning to freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. to help the 21st-ranked Sooners rebound from their first loss. Hawkins is set to make his first college start Saturday against Auburn. It’s the first SEC road game for Oklahoma, which is coming off a loss to No. 5 Tennessee. Auburn has bigger quarterback issues. Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers’ first loss and replacement Hank Brown was picked off three times in the first half of last weekend’s defeat to Arkansas. Coach Hugh Freeze hasn’t said who will start against Oklahoma.

