No. 21 Oklahoma switches to freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback to replace Jackson Arnold

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has named true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. the Sooners’ new starting quarterback over Jackson Arnold for Saturday’s game at Auburn. Venables made the announcement on his weekly radio show. Arnold turned the ball over three times in the first half of a 25-15 loss to Tennessee. He completed 7 of 16 passes for 54 yards with an interception, and had five carries for minus-21 yards with two lost fumbles before being replaced. His mistakes were the key reason Tennessee led 19-3 at halftime. Hawkins sparked the 21st-ranked Sooners in the second half.

