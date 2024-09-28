No. 21 Oklahoma rallies late, stuns Auburn for first-ever Southeastern Conference win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kip Lewis returned an interception 61 yards for the game-winning touchdown, and No. 21 Oklahoma rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Auburn, 27-21 on Saturday for its first-ever Southeastern Conference win. True freshman Michael Hawkins gained 230 yards of total offense in his first career start for the Sooners. Oklahoma struggled on offense for much of the game, but the Sooners took advantage of several missed opportunities by the Tigers. Auburn’s Payton Thorne passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns, but his sixth interception of the season turned out to be the decisive play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.