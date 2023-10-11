No. 21 Notre Dame hopes to rebound from 2nd loss while renewing rivalry with No. 10 USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 21 Notre Dame might be out of the College Football Playoff chase. Yet the Fighting Irish still have plenty to play for after seemingly sealing their postseason fate with a second loss in three weeks. On Saturday, they will try to rebound when they host longtime rival No. 10 Southern California. It is the fourth consecutive week Notre Dame has faced an undefeated opponent in prime time. Irish coach Marcus Freeman says he hopes the atmosphere and the rivalry will spur a rebound.

