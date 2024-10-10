No. 21 Mizzou hopes to bounce back from Texas A&M loss with game at FCS UMass

No. 21 Missouri is trying to bounce back from a 41-10 loss to No. 25 Texas A&M and win its ninth straight nonconference game. The Tigers had been ranked as high as No. 6 but dropped to No. 21 after the loss to the Aggies. Mizzou has been ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for 18 straight weeks, its longest streak in 10 years. UMass has never beaten a Southeastern Conference opponent in 11 tries.

