No. 21 Illinois women beat Canisius 68-55 in Shauna Green’s returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kendall Bostic scored 16 points, Adalia McKenzie had 15 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 Illinois beat Canisius 68-55 on Monday night in coach Shauna Green’s return to Buffalo. It marked the first time a ranked team had traveled to the Koessler Athletic Center to play the Golden Griffins, who dropped to 0-12 against ranked teams. Jasmine Brown-Hagger made a steal and fast-break layup to give the Illini a 60-50 lead with 7:01 left in the fourth. Jaela Johnson scored 10 points for Canisius (1-6).

