No. 21 Duke holds off No. 14 Miami 85-78 in ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jeremy Roach hit a huge 3-pointer at the 1:32 mark and No. 21 Duke held off No. 14 Miami 85-78 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals. Roach’s 3 from the left wing over Isaiah Wong with the shot clock going down proved to be the biggest shot, giving Duke a 78-71 lead. Wong had 22 points to lead the top-seeded Hurricanes, who lost starting forward Norchad Omier to an early ankle injury. First-year coach Jon Scheyer has the Blue Devils back in the championship game for the 17th time in 25 ACC tournaments.

