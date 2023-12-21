No. 21 Duke gets big boost from backup Ryan Young in 78-70 win over No. 10 Baylor at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCain scored 21 points and reserve forward Ryan Young was right in the middle of the decisive surge down the stretch as No. 21 Duke beat No. 10 Baylor 78-70 at Madison Square Garden. Jeremy Roach added 18 points and Kyle Filipowski had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils in a matchup between two of the past eight national champions. RayJ Dennis had 17 points and Ja’Kobe Walter scored 15 for the Bears, who lost for the second time in five days following a 9-0 start.

