No. 21 Dayton soars to 12th straight win with 96-62 rout of Rhode Island

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett had 22 points and No. 21 Dayton won its 12th straight game, blowing past Rhode Island 96-62. Koby Brea was 5 for 7 from behind the arc and had 15 points for the Flyers, who haven’t lost in two months. Bennett was 4 of 5 from 3-point range. DaRon Holmes II had 21 points. The less-experienced Rams were never in it. They didn’t have an answer for Holmes, Dayton’s star who dominated the game until being relieved about five minutes into the second half with the Flyers already leading by 30. Jaden House led all scorers with 27 for Rhode Island.

