No. 21 Dayton rebounds from last weekend’s loss with 83-61 rout of George Washington

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 25 points and 12 rebounds as No. 21 Dayton bounced back from its first loss in over two months to rout George Washington 83-61. Nate Santos and Koby Brea each added 17 for the Flyers (16-3, 6-1 Atlantic 10), whose five-point loss to Richmond last Saturday ended a 13-game win streak and dropped them five spots in the AP Top 25. Darren Buchanan Jr. paced GW with 13 points and eight rebounds, and James Bishop IV had 10 for GW (14-7, 3-5), which lost its fourth straight game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.