No. 21 Dayton extends win streak to 11, beats Saint Louis 70-65

By JACOB BENGE The Associated Press
Dayton forward DaRon Holmes dunks against Saint Louis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Vernon]

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds to help No. 21 Dayton beat Saint Louis 70-65 on Tuesday night for its 11th straight victory. Holmes also led Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) at the free throw line, going 10 of 17. Saint Louis (8-9, 1-3) had a 14-0 run in the first half after trailing by eight and took a 30-28 lead into halftime.

