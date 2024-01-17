No. 21 Dayton extends win streak to 11, beats Saint Louis 70-65

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds to help No. 21 Dayton beat Saint Louis 70-65 on Tuesday night for its 11th straight victory. Holmes also led Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) at the free throw line, going 10 of 17. Saint Louis (8-9, 1-3) had a 14-0 run in the first half after trailing by eight and took a 30-28 lead into halftime.

