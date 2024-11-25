No. 21 Creighton’s Steven Ashworth doubtful for Players Era Festival opener against Aztecs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton point guard Steven Ashworth likely won’t play in the No. 21 Bluejays’ game against San Diego State in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Ashworth sprained his right ankle late in a loss to Nebraska on Friday and coach Greg McDermott said afterward he didn’t know how long he would be out. An athletic department spokesman said Monday that Ashworth’s status was doubtful for the game against the Aztecs. Ashworth is Creighton’s second-leading scorer with 16 points per game and leads the team with 6.4 assists per game. He also is 23 of 23 on free throws.

