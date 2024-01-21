No. 21 Creighton women defeat Villanova behind Maly’s 24 points, 13 rebounds

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Morgan Maly had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and No. 21 Creighton defeated Villanova 63-49, snapping the Wildcats’ five-game Big East Conference winning streak. Creighton led 43-32 through three quarters. The teams traded baskets for much of the fourth quarter until a 3-pointer by Lauren Jensen gave the Bluejays a 14-point lead with less than three minutes remaining. A couple of minutes later, Jensen’s layup put Creighton up 61-45 entering the final minute. Creighton’s Big Three of Jensen, Maly and Ronsiek combined for 55 of Creighton’s 63 points. Lucy Olsen scored 29 points for Villanova.

