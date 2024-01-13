No. 21 Clemson snaps 3-game ACC skid with an 89-78 win over Boston College

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall and Joe Girard each scored 26 points to help No. 21 Clemson snap a three-game ACC losing streak with an 89-78 victory over short-handed Boston College. Hall is the Tigers’ leading scorer who had his first 20-point performance in five games. Girard is a Syracuse transfer who had five 3-pointers combined in Clemson’s losing streak. He had four baskets from behind the arc against the Eagles. Boston College played without leading scorer Quinten Post who had a stomach flu.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.