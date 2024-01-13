No. 21 Clemson snaps 3-game ACC skid with an 89-78 win over Boston College

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) shoots against Boston College's Mason Madsen (45) and Claudell Harris Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall and Joe Girard each scored 26 points to help No. 21 Clemson snap a three-game ACC losing streak with an 89-78 victory over short-handed Boston College. Hall is the Tigers’ leading scorer who had his first 20-point performance in five games. Girard is a Syracuse transfer who had five 3-pointers combined in Clemson’s losing streak. He had four baskets from behind the arc against the Eagles. Boston College played without leading scorer Quinten Post who had a stomach flu.

