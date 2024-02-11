No. 21 BYU holds off late Kansas State rally for 72-66 victory

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 14 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 21 BYU to a 72-66 victory over Kansas State. Spencer Johnson and Jaxson Robinson added 12 points apiece to help the Cougars move back to .500 in Big 12 play. Noah Waterman chipped in 11 points and Trevin Knell added 10. Arthur Kaluma led the Wildcats with 18 points and eight rebounds and Cam Carter added 14 points. BYU led by 17 points in the second half but Kansas State pulled within 66-64 with a little over a minute to play.

