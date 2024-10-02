No. 21 Boise State shifts to conference play against Utah State

After an impressive run through the non-conference slate, Mountain West preseason favorite No. 21 Boise State opens conference play against Utah State. The Broncos capped the non-conference slate by thumping Washington State 45-24 last Saturday thanks to another starring performance from running back Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman candidate rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns in the victory and leads the country in yards rushing despite playing just four games. Utah State is coming off an open weekend following three straight losses to USC, Utah and Temple.

