No. 21 Baylor women wallop Texas Tech on day of Griner uniform retirement ceremony

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 11 points and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 10 and No. 21 Baylor held Texas Tech to a season low in scoring, beating the Lady Raiders 61-32 on a day that saw Baylor retire the uniform of former player Brittney Griner. Baylor had 10 players enter the scoring column and the Bears distributed 18 assists on 26 made baskets. The Bears never trailed. Bailey Maupin led Texas Tech with nine points.

