No. 21 Baylor women never trail in 84-77 win over fourth-ranked future Big 12 foe Utah

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews had 18 points, Aijha Blackwell had 13 points with eight rebounds and 21st-ranked Baylor beat future conference foe and fourth-ranked Utah 84-77. The 2-0 Bears never trailed. They went ahead to stay with a 12-3 run over the final 4 minutes of the third quarter after Utah tied the game at 51. The only other tie was 2-2 in the opening minute. Alissa Pili, the Pac-12’s top player last season, had 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead 2-1 Utah. That was after she played less than 2 minutes in the first half because of two early fouls.

