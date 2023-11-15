No. 21 Baylor women never trail in 84-77 win over fourth-ranked future Big 12 foe Utah

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Baylor's Sarah Andrews reacts after during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews had 18 points, Aijha Blackwell had 13 points with eight rebounds and 21st-ranked Baylor beat future conference foe and fourth-ranked Utah 84-77. The 2-0 Bears never trailed. They went ahead to stay with a 12-3 run over the final 4 minutes of the third quarter after Utah tied the game at 51. The only other tie was 2-2 in the opening minute. Alissa Pili, the Pac-12’s top player last season, had 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead 2-1 Utah. That was after she played less than 2 minutes in the first half because of two early fouls.

