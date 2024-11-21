No. 21 Arizona State on the rise in Kenny Dillingham’s second season as coach

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kenny Dillingham has Arizona State on the rise. The Sun Devils now control their destiny for a spot in the conference title game in Dillingham’s second season. The 21st-ranked Sun Devils have already clinched their first bowl berth since 2021. Arizona State has taken down two ranked teams this season, 27-19 over Utah on Oct. 11 and 24-14 at Kansas State last weekend. The Sun Devils will play their biggest home game in recent memory against No. 14 BYU on Saturday, the first home game between ranked teams in Tempe since 2014. Beat the Cougars and Arizona State comes closer to clinching a spot in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.

