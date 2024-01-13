No. 20 Utah State beats UNLV 87-86 on a 5-point play with 8.4 seconds left

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Great Osobor made two free throws with 8.4 seconds left to complete a five-point play and allow No. 20 Utah State to escape with an 87-86 victory over UNLV on Saturday. UNLV’s Luis Rodriguez then made two free throws for an 86-82 lead with 14.3 seconds to go. But Darius Brown II made a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left and UNLV’s Kalib Boone was called for a foul away from the ball, sending Osobor to the line for a potential five-point play and the Aggies’ first lead of the game. Osobor made both foul shots, and Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a jumper at the buzzer.

