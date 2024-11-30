No. 20 Texas A&M survives Rutgers, earns 5th-place finish at Players Era Festival with 81-77 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 24 points and No. 20 Texas A&M defeated Rutgers 81-77 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Players Era Festival. Rutgers overcame a six-point halftime deficit and led by nine with 12:51 left, but the Aggies closed the game on a 27-14 run to seal the win. Solomon Washington, Henry Coleman III and Manny Obaseki added 11 apiece for the Aggies (6-2). Rutgers (5-3) was led by Ace Bailey, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.