No. 20 South Carolina tops Mississippi 72-59 to end 2-game skid

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 17 points and No. 20 South Carolina snapped a two-game losing skid with a 72-59 win over Mississippi on Saturday.The victory helped the Gamecocks (22-5, 10-4 SEC) hold on to their spot among the top four teams in the conference giving them a shot at earning the double-bye in the conference tournament. They have three games left in the regular season. South Carolina played solid defense and frustrated Ole Miss’ best scorer Matthew Murrell. The Rebels (19-8, 6-8) shot just 33% from the field. Murrell, who averages 17.3 points, got in early foul trouble, picking up two in the game’s first four minutes. He finished with 10 points.

