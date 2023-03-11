No. 20 San Diego State beats San Jose State in MW semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshad Johnson and Darrion Trammell each scored 15 points and No. 20 San Diego State beat San Jose State 64-49 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals. The top-seeded Aztecs advanced to the championship game for the sixth consecutive year. They will face the winner of the late semifinal between Utah State and Boise State. The Aztecs shot 40.7% from the floor, hitting 22 of 54, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range. Tibet Gorener scored 15 points for San Jose State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.