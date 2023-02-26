No. 20 Providence routs Georgetown 88-68; Croswell scores 25

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ed Croswell scored a career-high 25 points and No. 20 Providence easily dispatched last-place Georgetown 88-68 despite leading scorer Bryce Hopkins matching his season low with six points. The Friars got double-digit performances from Jared Bynum, who had 18 points, and Noah Locke and Devin Carter, who each added 12. Primo Spears had 26 points to lead Georgetown, which has lost 13 straight games against AP Top 25 teams dating back to its surprising 2021 Big East Tournament championship. Providence bounce back from its largest loss of the season as it continues to position itself for one of the top seeds in the Big East Tournament.

