No. 20 Oklahoma State heads to No. 23 K-State with both Big 12 teams coming off a tough loss

No. 20 Oklahoma State heads to No. 23 Kansas State on Saturday with both teams in need of a win. The Cowboys are coming off a close loss to Utah while the Wildcats were blown out at BYU. Another loss would make it difficult for either team to make it to the Big 12 title game. Oklahoma State has won four of the past five games in the series, including last year’s game in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Wildcats won the previous year in a blowout in Manhattan, Kansas.

