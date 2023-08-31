No. 20 Oklahoma seeks strong start under second-year coach Brent Venables

FILE - Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during an NCAA college football spring practice, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma opens their season at home against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

Oklahoma opens its final season as a Big 12 member before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners seek a strong start after finishing 6-7 last season under first-year coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma needs to make its biggest jump on defense. The Sooners ranked towards the bottom of the nation in points and yards allowed per game. Arkansas State is coming off a 3-9 season under Butch Jones and needs to at least see something positive on Saturday.

