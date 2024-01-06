No. 20 Ohio State women beat Northwestern 90-60 for its fourth straight win in the series

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 18 points, Celeste Taylor added 15 points and No. 20 Ohio State beat Northwestern 90-60 for its fourth straight win in the series. All five starters scored in double figures — and Diana Collins added a career-high 10 points off the bench — for Ohio State (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten Conference). Eboni Walker had 11 points, and Taylor Thierry and Cotie McMahon each scored 10. Rebeka Mikulasikova, averaging 8.5 points per game, did not play due to an illness. Ohio State scored the opening eight points of the game before Northwestern made four straight 3-pointers. The Buckeyes pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 22-9 for a 14-point lead at the break. Ohio State shot 52% from the field in the second half.

