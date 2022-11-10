No. 20 Notre Dame faces Navy as series visits Baltimore

Navy has won four of the past 14 games in its series against Notre Dame after losing 43 in a row. The Midshipmen face the 20th-ranked Irish in Baltimore this weekend. This is the 23rd Notre Dame-Navy game played in Baltimore. The Irish are 18-4 and haven’t lost one since 1956 at Memorial Stadium. Notre Dame is 80-13-1 in the overall series with the Midshipmen. Navy’s most recent victory over a Top 25 team came Nov. 23, 2019, against No. 21 SMU.

