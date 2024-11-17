No. 20 Kentucky women beat No. 18 Louisville 71-61 in OT for its first win in the series since 2015

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 19 points, Teonni Key added a career-high 17 and No. 20 Kentucky beat No. 18 Louisville 71-61 in overtime, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series for its first win against the Cardinals since 2015. Kentucky shot 7 of 13 from the field and outscored Louisville 13-3 in the extra period. Dazia Lawrence scored 14 points for Kentucky (4-0). Imari Berry scored 14 points and made four of the Cardinals’ six 3-pointers. Tajianna Roberts added 12 points for Louisville (2-2).

