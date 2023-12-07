No. 20 Florida State women ease past Jacksonville behind Timpson’s double-double

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Makayla Timpson had 19 points and 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, Ta’Niya Latson added 18 points and No. 20 Florida State beat Jacksonville 99-73. Florida State scored 15 straight points in the first quarter, with scoring from four different players, to go ahead by double figures for good. Jacksonville scored the first four points of the second quarter to get within 12 — the closest the Dolphins would get the rest of the way — but the Seminoles scored the next nine for a 21-point lead. Sara Bejedi scored 15 points, Carla Viegas added a season-high 14 and O’Mariah Gordon had 12 points and eight assists for Florida State (7-2). Timpson reached three blocks in a game for the eighth time this season.

