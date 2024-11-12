No. 20 Florida beats Grambling State 86-62 as coach Todd Golden deals with allegations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu tied his career-high with 14 points, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard added 12 apiece, and No. 20 Florida beat Grambling State 86-62 in coach Todd Golden’s first game since he acknowledged an ongoing school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations. Golden says he is considering “defamation claims.” Golden got a rousing ovation during pregame introductions. He shook hands with assistants and got several hugs from players as well as Grambling State coach Donte’ Jackson. Golden’s wife, Megan, and their two children sat behind the bench. Kintavious Dozier led the Tigers with 19 points.

