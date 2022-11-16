No. 20 Creighton women rout No. 22 Nebraska 77-51

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 with eight rebounds and No. 20 Creighton routed No. 22 Nebraska 77-51 on Tuesday night in the first matchup between the in-state rivals when both were ranked.

It was Creighton’s largest series win over Nebraska and came before a record 2,306 fans at Omaha. The previous biggest spread was 18, 76-58, in 1986. Nebraska won last year to end a five-game losing streak in the series.

Moregensen had 19 points at the half with Creighton taking a 45-28 lead.

Jayme Horan drilled a 3-pointer in the middle of the third quarter to put the Bluejays on top by 24, 59-35. Nebraska scored the last six points of the quarter to make it 60-44 but Horan and Maly made 3-pointers as Creighton opened the fourth with an 8-0 run.

Carly Bachelor finished with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Lauren Jensen had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Bluejays (3-0), who picked up their second win over a ranked opponent.

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska (2-1) with 14 points and Alexis Markowski had 12 with 11 rebounds. Allison Weidner, who scored 39 combined points in the first two games, was held to five.

Creighton went 11 of 24 behind the arc and shot 45% overall while Nebraska made five 3s and shot 31% from the field. The Cornhuskers had twice as many turnovers and the Bluejays turned 18 turnovers into 15 points.

