No. 20 Creighton women beat St. John’s 71-51 to extend winning streak to 11 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen each scored 20 points and No. 20 Creighton beat St. John’s 71-51 for its 11th straight victory. Creighton has its longest winning streak since posting 11 straight during the 2008-09 season. The program record is 16, set in the 1991-92 season. Jensen scored 15 points and made all six of her shots in the opening 16 minutes of the game. Emma Ronsiek added 10 points during that span and Maly had nine as Creighton built a 34-15 lead. The Bluejays were ahead 36-23 at the break. Jensen made a 3-pointer with 6:03 remaining in the third quarter to put Creighton ahead by double figures, 45-33, for good. Molly Mogensen scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Maly started a 10-0 run.

