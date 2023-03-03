No. 20 Colorado women oust Oregon State in Pac-12 tourney

By The Associated Press
Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod (00) shoots against Oregon State's AJ Marotte during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frida Formann scored 16 points to lead 20th-ranked Colorado to a 62-54 victory over Oregon State in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Formann made 4 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers for the third-seeded Buffaloes (23-7), who advance to play No. 7 seed Washington State in the semifinals on Friday after the Cougars upset No. 2 seed Utah 66-58 earlier in the day. Aaronette Vonleh added 15 points and Jaylyn Sherrod pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Adlee Blacklock scored 12 points to top the Beavers (13-18). Reserves AJ Marotte and Timea Gardiner added 10 points apiece.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.