No. 20 Colorado women back up win over No. 1 LSU by beating Le Moyne 97-38

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Maddie Nolan and Frida Formann scored 15 points apiece, Aaronette Vonleh added a double-double and No. 20 Colorado followed up its season-opening win over No. 1 LSU with a 97-38 romp past Le Moyne. The Buffaloes, who made 10 3-pointers and shot 53% in upending LSU 92-78 in Las Vegas on Monday, followed up with 11 3s and 53% shooting against the Dolphins. Vonleh had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Lytoya Baker scored 18 points for the Dolphins, who went 3 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 30% overall.

