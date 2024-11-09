No. 20 Cincinnati routs Morehead State 83-56 in second consecutive blowout

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius had 14 points and a team-high six assists and No. 20 Cincinnati beat Morehead State 83-56. Jizzle James and Dillon Mitchell also scored 14 points, and Aziz Bandaogo had 12 for the Bearcats. Arrinten Page added 13 points off the bench for Cincinnati. Kenny White Jr. scored 10 points and Dieonte Miles and Jalen Breazeale each had nine for Morehead State, which faced a ranked opponent for the fifth straight season.

