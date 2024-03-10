No. 20 BYU beats Oklahoma State to clinch 5th seed in Big 12 Tournament

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points and Jaxson Robinson added 17 to lead No. 20 BYU to an 85-71 victory over Oklahoma State. Spencer Johnson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cougars. BYU earned its sixth straight home win and clinched the fifth seed in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament. Javon Small led Oklahoma State with 34 points, including 29 of his team’s 42 in the second half. The Cowboys dropped their fifth straight game and will be the 13th seed in the league tournament.

