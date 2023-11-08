No. 20 Baylor rallies to beat Auburn 88-82 behind strong game from Ja’Kobe Walker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walker scored 15 of his 28 points in the second half to help No. 20 Baylor rally to an 88-82 win over Auburn on Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Baylor used a 22-10 run over the final 8 minutes of the game to overcome an eight-point deficit. Trailing 72-66 with, the Bears started their spurt on Langston Love’s 3-pointer. With just under three minutes to play, Baylor’s Yves Missi stole an Auburn inbounds pass and drove the length of the floor for a dunk that gave the Bears a 79-77 lead, their first since 24-23 midway through the first. Denver Jones hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to cut Auburn’s deficit to three, but Baylor went 3-for-4 from the line down the stretch to seal the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.