No. 20 Baylor rallies to beat Auburn 88-82 behind strong game from Ja’Kobe Walker

By The Associated Press
Baylor guard Langton Love (13) dribbles the ball while surveying the court during an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Josh Jurgens]

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walker scored 15 of his 28 points in the second half to help No. 20 Baylor rally to an 88-82 win over Auburn on Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Baylor used a 22-10 run over the final 8 minutes of the game to overcome an eight-point deficit. Trailing 72-66 with, the Bears started their spurt on Langston Love’s 3-pointer. With just under three minutes to play, Baylor’s Yves Missi stole an Auburn inbounds pass and drove the length of the floor for a dunk that gave the Bears a 79-77 lead, their first since 24-23 midway through the first. Denver Jones hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to cut Auburn’s deficit to three, but Baylor went 3-for-4 from the line down the stretch to seal the win.

